Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyderabad, vehicle goes out of control and hits her

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 11:11
MUMBAI  :Well-known actress Pallavi Joshi recently got injured while shooting on the sets of her upcoming movie ‘The Vaccine War’. According to reports, while the shooting was under way, one of the vehicles went out of control and rammed into the actress. After the shot was over, she was taken to a local hospital to be treated. However, the actress received minor injuries. Doctors had informed that she is doing alright.

Sources from the shoot say that even though she was injured, the national award-winning actress did not stop shooting and made sure she completed her shot. She was then later rushed to a local hospital nearby, where she was recovering quickly. Pallavi even shared pictures of her smiling on the set on her Instagram handle.

The shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’ is taking place in Hyderabad. The movie revolves around the medical fraternity and the scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is based on the Indian scientists and the people who had sacrificed a lot for around two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world. A source close to the film revealed, “These are the Sikh volunteers who helped cremate dead people during the second wave, risking their lives. They also volunteered to work in our film and helped us recreate exact scenarios.”

The film is being bankrolled by Pallavi and directed by her husband, controversial filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. It is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 15th August 2023, in over 10 languages. Other than Hindi, it will be released in English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


