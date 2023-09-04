Actress Rose Khan opens up about her 'struggles' in film industry

Actress Rose Khan, who has done movies like 'Commando 3' and 'Hit: The First Case', has shared that her journey in the entertainment industry was not easy.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 11:00
movie_image: 
opens up about her 'struggles' in film industry

MUMBAI :Actress Rose Khan, who has done movies like 'Commando 3' and 'Hit: The First Case', has shared that her journey in the entertainment industry was not easy.

Recalling her early days in the city, the actress, who also also did a project, 'Jaamtara 2', said: "I was born and brought up in Banaras and belong to a very middle-class family. I had to face a lot of struggles when I shifted to Mumbai. Initially, I would travel daily by train to give auditions. Surviving in this expensive city wasn't a cakewalk."

The actress added she had to manage everything in Mumbai initially when she arrived in the city to make her career.

"From managing my studies to house rent, everything was difficult initially. There was a time when my life was all about travel, giving auditions and coming back home. I didn't have that much money, but with hard work and patience, I paved my path," she added.

Even after facing many rejections, she never gave up and kept trying.
She mentioned: "Making a foray into the industry was not so easy, but struggles are a part of life. I even got to face a lot of rejections initially, but I never lost hope, I kept on giving auditions until I bagged the role."

Talking about how her journey has been so far in the industry, Rose shared: "It has been an adventurous ride because I have got to face many ups and downs. However, I am very glad that I have got to play amazing roles, be it for my films or shows. Today, I have creative satisfaction in what I am doing."

SOURCE-IANS

Rose Khan Commando 3 Hit: The First Case TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhuvan Arora trained extensively in printing press machinery for 'Farzi'
MUMBAI :Actor Bhuvan Arora, who recently won the IMDb STARmeter Award for Breakout Star for his work in the streaming...
Udaariyaan: Shocking! Nehmat demeans Harleen and earns Ekam's hatred
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Not again! Kairav starts yelling at Muskaan in the hospital
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Junooniyat: Wow! Jahan saves Elahi’s image, Elahi gets selected
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Kajal Chauhan aspired to be a jurist before following her passion for acting
MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Chauhan, who is currently playing the role of Gaura in the show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', shared...
For Gashmeer Mahajani, films & web series are more satisfying than daily soaps
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who is currently playing Viraj in 'Tu Zakhm Hai 2', spoke about the kind of...
Recent Stories
opens up about her 'struggles' in film industry
Actress Rose Khan opens up about her 'struggles' in film industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Simaran Kaur
Actor Simaran Kaur shares her shooting experience in Pattaya for 'Sharminda'
Aditya's study of characters
'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters
Jawani Jaaneman Haseen Dilruba
'Jawani Jaaneman Haseen Dilruba': Parveen Babi's sparkling career - and sad life
Anushree Mehta
Anushree Mehta: 'Mrs. Undercover' celebrates homemakers across the globe
Rajkummar Rao
'Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour,' says Dia Mirza
Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! These Bollywood actors share a good rapport with their exes