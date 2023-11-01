Actress Vidya Balan transforms into Angoori Bhabhi from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ in her new reel

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is one of the most loved actresses in the country. Recently, the actress has been quite active on her social media. She often makes reels in which she enacts popular dialogues from Hindi TV shows. Her recent reel has been grabbing people’s attention.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is one of the most loved actresses in the country. She is widely known for her versatility and amazing acting skills. Recently, the actress has been quite active on her social media. She often makes reels in which she enacts popular dialogues from Hindi TV shows. These reels of hers have been grabbing everyone’s attention. Her recent reel is from the sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!

In her new reel, the actress can be seen wearing a floral saree and recreating Angoori bhabhi's dialogue. Angoori bhabhi is being played by Shubhangi Atre, and was previously essayed by Shilpa Shinde in the show.

The dialogue addresses Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, who is played by Aasif Sheikh. She says, “Ka hai yeh...aap chup chaap wahan par baithiye aur dekhiye haan...waise bhi aap humko sensuous kar rahe hain.”

Vibhuti ji corrects her saying, “Conscious hota hai, Bhabhi Ji, conscious.” And so Vidya Balan responds saying, “Sahi pakde hain.”

Her new reel has received a lot of praise from many fans, including TV actress Shubhangi Atre from the show, who wrote, “Sahi pakde hain,” in the comments. Even Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey dropped laughing emojis.

Other people called her act ‘amazing’. One netizen wrote, “Bhabhuti ji sab samajh bhi jaate hain.”

Previously, before her birthday on 1st January, Vidya Balan had enacted Hansa's (played by Supriya Pathak) dialogue from the TV show Khichdi.

Her imitation was so good, that comedian Sundeep Sharma wrote, “Reels ke liye alag se ek National award dena chahiye Sunday ko.”

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credits : ETimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 21:07

