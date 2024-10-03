Actress who made her debut with Ajay Devgn and married a man 12 years her senior but got divorced

MUMBAI: While many Hindi film stars are choosing to go down South, there are many South stars who are now coming to Hindi films and making their debuts here. Today we will talk about one such actress who worked in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She made her debut with actor Ajay Devgn.

Also Read- Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!

We are talking about actress Amala Paul who starred with Ajay Devgn in the film Bholaa. Amala changed her screen name to Anakha on the advice of director Samy. However after her film Sindhu Samaveli failed in 2011, she changed her name back. While working in the 2011 film Deiva Thirumagal, Amala was rumoured to be involved with director AL Vijay but the duo denied the rumours. However in 2014, the duo got married at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Hall, Chennai.

Sadly in 2016, Amala and Vijay announced their divorce due to disagreements between her and her in-laws about her continuing to work. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In November 2023, Amals got married to Jagat Desai and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

Also Read-Must Watch! Amala Paul's cryptic Instagram post keeps fans guessing about the baby's gender; Is it a baby boy or a girl?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-DNA