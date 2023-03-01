Actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut this year

MUMBAI :Every year, we get to see new faces on the big screens. Last year, actresses like Manushi Chhillar, Rashmika Mandanna, and others made their Bollywood debut, but not many left a mark at the box office and also didn’t much impress the audience with their performances.



Now, in 2023, many actresses are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Check out the list below…

Tanisha Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter, Tanisha Santoshi, is all set to make her acting debut with her father’s directorial Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 26th January 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill starred in a few Punjabi films, and became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak Tiwari

Not just Shehnaaz, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is also going to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her music videos, and it will be interesting to see what response she will get in movies.

Ridhi Dogra

After making a mark on TV and OTT, Ridhi Dogra will be making her Bollywood debut this year with the movie Lakadbaggha. She will also be seen in Jawan and Tiger 3.



Nayanthara

The Lady Superstar of South film industry, Nayanthara, is all set for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen as the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Everyone is keen to watch her in a Hindi movie.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. The movie will mark her Bollywood debut.

Khushi Kapoor

While Janhvi is slowly making a mark in Bollywood, now Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor is all set for her debut. She will be seen in The Archies which will premiere on Netflix this year.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, and all eyes are on her. She will be seen in The Archies and everyone is keen to know if Suhana will be able to make a mark like her father or not.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound which is a sequel to 2003 release Ishq Vishk.

