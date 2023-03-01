Actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut this year

Tanisha Santoshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more; these actresses are all set to make their Bollywood debut this year. Check out the full list below…  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Actresses who are all set for their Bollywood debut this year

MUMBAI :Every year, we get to see new faces on the big screens. Last year, actresses like Manushi Chhillar, Rashmika Mandanna, and others made their Bollywood debut, but not many left a mark at the box office and also didn’t much impress the audience with their performances.


Now, in 2023, many actresses are all set to make their Bollywood debut. Check out the list below…

Tanisha Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter, Tanisha Santoshi, is all set to make her acting debut with her father’s directorial Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 26th January 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill starred in a few Punjabi films, and became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak Tiwari

Not just Shehnaaz, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is also going to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Palak has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her music videos, and it will be interesting to see what response she will get in movies.

Ridhi Dogra


After making a mark on TV and OTT, Ridhi Dogra will be making her Bollywood debut this year with the movie Lakadbaggha. She will also be seen in Jawan and Tiger 3.


Nayanthara


The Lady Superstar of South film industry, Nayanthara, is all set for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen as the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Everyone is keen to watch her in a Hindi movie.

Shanaya Kapoor


Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak. The movie will mark her Bollywood debut.

Khushi Kapoor


While Janhvi is slowly making a mark in Bollywood, now Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor is all set for her debut. She will be seen in The Archies which will premiere on Netflix this year.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, and all eyes are on her. She will be seen in The Archies and everyone is keen to know if Suhana will be able to make a mark like her father or not.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound which is a sequel to 2003 release Ishq Vishk.

Whose debut are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Tanisha Snatoshi Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Ridhi Dogra Nayanthara Shanaya Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Suhana Khan Pashmina Roshan Movie News TellyChakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out the Indian locations that is a must-visit this year 
MUMBAI :  People are making resolutions and creating bucket lists for their upcoming travels as the new year begins....
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
MUMBAI :Actress Riddhi Dogra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
EXCLUSIVE! “Haseena is a character that I have been playing for 700 episodes now, I know her like the back of my hand”, Gulki Joshi talks about her character, the changes in the show, and new year resolutions! 
MUMBAI :  Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy...
Exclusive! “The idea is to treat the audience with never seen before action sequence” Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha
MUMBAI :We have seen and loved the actor Anshuman Jha in few web series and movies, the actor is supremely excited as...
Pretty! Alekhya Harika looks extremely pretty in ethnic, take a look
MUMBAI :Alekhya Harika is an actress and a YouTube star who mainly works in the Telugu film industry. She is best known...
Recent Stories
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra
“I really do not see the medium but I see my work” Riddhi Dogra

Latest Video

Related Stories
During the trailer launch and the Press Conference actor Anshuman Jha spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Lakadbaggha and t
Exclusive! “The idea is to treat the audience with never seen before action sequence” Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha
Exclusive! Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada to be out on THIS date?
Exclusive! Trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada to be out on THIS date?
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will get you excited for the film 
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…