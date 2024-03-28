Adah Sharma celebrates Holi for an entire month with Guns ,Golis and colourful Cholis

MUMBAI : Adah Sharma is currently in the best phase of her life professionally and for all the right reasons. Her release the Kerala story which made 303 crores at the box office making her the highest female lead film of all time .

She has had not one, not two but three magnificent releases this month for Holi. While her biggest blockbuster 'The Kerala Story' released on OTT once again, she's winning hearts shocking portrayal and unique character in Sunflower 2. And to top all of it, she's received rave reviews for her stellar work in Bastar: The Naxal Story.

When asked the actress how she celebrates Holi she says with her usual sense of humour ,

"When I'm at home my mother and me make rangoli outside the house with rice flour and hibiscus petals red colour. Holi is a festival of colours and I'm fortunate to celebrate Holi all year around with my audience ,changing my colour with every role i play. From an IPS officer to a bar dancer to an accused terrorist I got to change from colourful Cholis in Sunflower to guns and Golis in Bastar and The Kerala story! "

On the work front, Adah Sharma has proved her versatility with The Kerala story, Sunflower 2 and Bastar: The Naxal Story and well, she has once again proven that she's a force to recon with . On the work front, Adah Sharma is going to make her international debut soon. Stay tuned to this space for more.

