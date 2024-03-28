Adah Sharma celebrates Holi for an entire month with Guns ,Golis and colourful Cholis

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:00
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI : Adah Sharma is currently in the best phase of her life professionally and for all the right reasons. Her release the Kerala story which made 303 crores at the box office making her the highest female lead film of all time .
She has had not one, not two but three magnificent releases this month for Holi. While her biggest blockbuster 'The Kerala Story' released on OTT once again, she's winning hearts shocking portrayal and unique character in Sunflower 2. And to top all of it, she's received rave reviews for her stellar work in Bastar: The Naxal Story. 
When asked the actress how she celebrates Holi she says with her usual sense of humour ,
"When I'm at home my mother and me make rangoli outside the house with rice flour and hibiscus petals red colour. Holi is a festival of colours and I'm fortunate to celebrate Holi all year around with my audience ,changing my colour with every role i play. From an IPS officer to a bar dancer to an accused terrorist I got to change from colourful Cholis in Sunflower to guns and Golis in Bastar and The Kerala story! " 

On the work front, Adah Sharma has proved her versatility  with The Kerala story, Sunflower 2 and Bastar: The Naxal Story and well, she has once again proven that she's a force to recon with . On the work front, Adah Sharma is going to make her international debut soon. Stay tuned to this space for more.
 

Adah Sharma The Kerala Story Sunflower 2 Bastar: The Naxal Story TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now
MUMBAI : Music in today's world plays an essential role in each life by leaving a lasting impact with the ability to...
Adah Sharma celebrates Holi for an entire month with Guns ,Golis and colourful Cholis
MUMBAI : Adah Sharma is currently in the best phase of her life professionally and for all the right reasons. Her...
Janhvi Kapoor's Comment Sparks Sister Goals with Khushi Kapoor
MUMBAI : Khushi Kapoor has once again captivated fans with a candid glimpse into her life, as she shares a series of...
Critics rave over Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career-defining portrayal in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, hailing it as his career’s ‘GOAT’ performance
MUMBAI : The much-anticipated day has finally arrived, marking the release of pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘...
DIVINE and Karan Aujla Celebrate Success of 'Street Dreams' with Indian Cricket Star Shubman Gill's Spectacular Reel
MUMBAI : Hip-Hop Icons DIVINE and Karan Aujla are currently riding high on the success with their latest album, 'Street...
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a special video where one can see the special bond between Vivek Dahiya and his mother-in-law
MUMBAI : Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are...
Recent Stories
Delbar Arya
Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Delbar Arya
Delbar Arya and Pratik Sehajpal Bring us the Heartbreak Anthem of the Year "KAABIL" with Stebin Ben's Voice - Check the Poster Now
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's Comment Sparks Sister Goals with Khushi Kapoor
Aadujeevitham
Critics rave over Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career-defining portrayal in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, hailing it as his career’s ‘GOAT’ performance
Shubman Gill
DIVINE and Karan Aujla Celebrate Success of 'Street Dreams' with Indian Cricket Star Shubman Gill's Spectacular Reel
Atul Sabharwal
Mumbai Meets 'Berlin:' Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures' espionage drama 'Berlin' selected for the coveted Red Lorry Film Festival!
Akshaye Khanna
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Dil Chahta Hai to Hungama; 5 must-watch films of the handsome actor