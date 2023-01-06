Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees

'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for 40 hours during the film's shoot. Ians IANS
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees

MUMBAI:'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for 40 hours during the film's shoot.

Adah took to her social media to share some shocking pictures from the shoot of the 'The Kerala Story'.

She captioned the image: "Sunkissed, After and Before from #TheKeralaStory
Secret to chapped cracked lips like these ... dehydrate for 40 hours in minus 16 degrees #sunkissedmakeup #adahsharma @makeupbyshyam P.S. the mattress was kept to practice the fall ... but we didn't use it #bruisedknees and chila hua elbows but ufff all so worth it the last pic is a handful of coconut oil in the hair, safety pins and tight plaits."

Adah said: "As an actor it is a pleasure to do stuff that will push me mentally and physically. I wanted to look as convincing as I could. I'm a big foodie and I usually drink five litres of water a day so it was difficult. But if you put your mind to it anything is possible."

A source said: "Adah wanted to look convincing so for the portions in Afghanistan where she runs away from the terrorist camp, to stay in character, she didn't drink water."

"We shot in difficult conditions in -16 degrees and very very low oxygen. The unit members were calling sick but Adah managed well even without food and water."

Adah has finished filming for 'Commando', 'The Game Of Girgit' and 'Tibba'.

SOURCE-IANS

'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for 40 hours during the film's shoot.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
MUMBAI: Films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Coolie No.1', and 'F.A.L.T.U' are being adapted into animated films....
Sara 'scolded' mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1600, reveals Vicky
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.Vicky and Sara...
Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees
MUMBAI:'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for...
Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary
MUMBAI:Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his "guiding...
Comic Timing: Aamir says he'd love to do a film with Kapil Sharma
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai, said he would...
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in the trailer!
MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV, and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce...
Recent Stories
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
Latest Video