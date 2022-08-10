Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress Adah Sharma, who was seen in the action thriller film 'Commando 3', is busy shooting for 'Commando 4' and shared that she loves playing a cop on-screen and following a strict diet to be physically fit. She talked about staying on the banana diet.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress Adah Sharma, who was seen in the action thriller film 'Commando 3', is busy shooting for 'Commando 4' and shared that she loves playing a cop on-screen and following a strict diet to be physically fit. She talked about staying on the banana diet.

Adah, who has been a pure vegetarian all her life, said: "Bananas are rich in potassium, good for the hair and skin, great for digestion. Bananas release a mood-regulating substance called tryptophan which is converted to serotonin in the brain. It elevates the mood and makes you happy. I'm very inspired by monkeys and gorillas. They eat bananas and seem so fun and energetic."

The actress got an opportunity to essay a police officer in the Commando franchise.

"You feel a sense of responsibility when you wear the police uniform for a role. I will be playing Bhavana Reddy again."

Adah will next be seen in the Hindi film 'The Kerala Story' based on true events.

SOURCE-IANS

