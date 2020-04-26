Adah Sharma: Impromptu trips are the most memorable

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma feels the best trips in life are the ones that aren't planned.

"I truly believe that the best trips in life are the ones that aren't planned. The impromptu ones without months of planning, no maps, no itinerary but with your close-knit group of friends are the ones which are the most memorable," Adah said.

She is thrilled about her web show, "The Holiday", which streams on MX Player. The show promises to take the audience through "one of the most memorable bachelorette trips that Patrick, Armaan and Kabir" played by Priyank Sharma, Aashim Gulati, and Veer Rajwant Singh throw for their best friend and bride-to-be, Mehak, played by Adah.

Talking about the show, she said: "‘The Holiday' is all about fun and brings out the emotions of true friendship. I don't think anyone has watched a bachelorette before where a girl goes with 3 of her best friends who happen to be boys. Now, since no one can go for a Holiday for a while, we'll take them with us on our Holiday!".

To this, Priyank added: "‘The Holiday' is a breathtaking, fast paced, crazy roller coaster ride with 4 of the craziest friends and promises to give everyone friendship goals. This one is best watched as a virtual binge watch party with your best pals."