Adah Sharma's fitness regime is giving elephants a bath !!! Video goes viral

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma is currently enjoying her status as the highest female grossing film lead of all time with the Kerala story Adah has a strong social media following and her fans not only love her hard-hitting performances in movies ,they love the fun videos she posts with animals and her fitness routines.

Adah recently shared a video bathing an elephant which has gone viral online . Fans can't stop commenting on how they can't believe a top actress also does this !

Adah says ," Workouts should always be fun and working out with friends is the best. The elephants are my friends and giving them a bath is a whole core body workout which takes an hour. From shoulders, to biceps, to glutes and legs. This workout is equal crunches and leg raises and weight training all together . Diet plays an important role in fitness.I'm also pure vegetarian just like my favourite elephants."

Adah who was last seen in Sunflower season 2 will next be seen in an international film. She has also joined hands with animal hospital TOLFA which works for abused animals.