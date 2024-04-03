"Adah wanted to learn the basic nuances of jungle warfare,"  says Sudipto Sen on the preparation of Adah Sharma's character in Bastar: The Naxal Story

movie_image: 
Bastar: The Naxal Story

MUMBAI: Since the announcement of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Subdipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The two teasers and the posters have been released so far, and they have received the audience's open support.

The major centre of attraction in the teaser and the posters was the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan, portrayed by talented actress Adah Sharma. The perfection and sincerity Adah brought to the character were commendable and received praise from the audience.

Adah Sharma prepared very hard for the character she is playing in the film and throwing lights on the same. Filmmaker Sudipto Sen said, "Adah went to Bastar, as she wanted to take blessings from Danteswari Mata, which is the most reckoning temple in Bastar. People of Bastar believe that all auspicious work needs the blessings of Danteswari Mata."

Continuing the same, he said, "Adah wanted to learn the basic nuances of jungle warfare and arms handling and also wanted to meet women in the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police who are actually fighting battles on the ground."

The anticipation among the masses to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team behind 'The Kerala Story' is very high. 

The film presents Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film, and her glimpses in the teaser have filled everyone with goosebumps.

In the teaser, the makers have exposed the truth about the number of martyrs and how pseudo-intellectuals in our country are running propaganda to divide the country, funded by China.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide. 

