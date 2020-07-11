Adhvik Mahajan also a part of Laxmmi Bomb along with Akshay Kumar!

MUMBAI : Adhvik Mahajan, who last appeared in STAR Plus' Divya Drishti, is a part of Akshay Kumar's much awaited horror comedy film, Laxmmi Bomb, which is now set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. A source close to the film had revealed to spotboye, "Adhvik has a major character in the film and will be seen playing a negative role. The actor has some major scenes with Akshay in the film and it may be a great comeback for him in Bollywood".

(ALSO READ : Rashami Desai is blissful as she receives a sweet surprise from Tamas co starrer Adhvik Mahajan & his wife)

Speaking about being a part of Laxxmi Bomb, Adhvik said, "Honestly, I officially cannot speak about it. But yes I am part of it and I am glad. It's Akshay's film and he was the first person in my childhood whom I saw as a hero. And socha tha ek din unko milunga. I have got a chance to work in his film which is more than enough for me."

For the unversed, Adhvik started his career in acting in 2008 with the Hindi film, Contract. And then also did a South film. However, he got the deserved recognition with his character of Sohum when he made his television debut with Colors TV Bani-Ishq Da Kalma in 2013 and continued to appear in many popular TV shows.

Meanwhile, regarding the film Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar recently released two posters of the film at a virtual press conference of Disney Plus Hotstar, where 6 other films were also announced, projected to release on the digital platform.

(ALSO READ : Rashami Desai, Adhvik Mahajan on their short film shot during lockdown)

For latest updates on Bollywood and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

credits: Spotboye