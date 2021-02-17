Adhyayan Suman lodges FIR after his phone gets stolen; says “My most successful YouTube videos were deleted from my YouTube channel, I am waiting for YouTube to give back Soniyo 2.0.”

MUMBAI: Adhyayan Suman has come a long way in his career.

He debuted in the Bollywood film industry in 2008 with Haal–e–dil which was directed by Anil Devgan and produced by Kumar Mangat. He later featured in films like Raaz – The Mystery Continues, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jashnn.

He also boosted his singing career with his first single being Saareyan Nu Chaddeya. Adhyayan also announced his own music channel AS Music with the release of Aaya Na Tu 2.0 and has been waiting to launch Soniyo 2. Well, Adhyayan took to social media to announce that he has been struggling to launch the same as his phone was stolen last month and that his YouTube videos got deleted.

He took to Instagram to write a long post on how he has lodged an FIR. Take a look:

MY PHONE WAS STOLEN AND MY YOUTUBE VIDEOS GOT DELETED

My phone was stolen around December 25th and my most successful YouTube videos were deleted from my YouTube channel on my birthday eve. This has affected me so much. I have logged an FIR. After appealing to YouTube and with help of Google India, I managed to get back Aaya Na Tu. I am waiting for YouTube to give back Soniyo 2.0 . Please help me share this with @youtube @youtube @youtubemusic @youtubecreatorsindia and help me get back the song that you guys gave so much love to. It takes a lot of efforts, hard work, people’s time to make songs and shoot it. I hope no one goes through what I’m going through. Please help me share this as much as I can.

