'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film's unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 10:30
movie_image: 
Devdatta Nage

MUMBAI: Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film's unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.

Devdatta recalled: "Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing."

'Adipurush' is an upcoming 2023 Indian mythological film based on the Sanskrit epic 'Ramayana'. The film is directed by Om Raut.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in his Telugu debut and Sunny Singh.

'Adipurush', is set to be released theatrically on June 16.

SOURCE: IANS

Devdatta Nage Lord Hanuman Adipurush Prabhas Manoj Muntashir Om Raut Ramayana Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “So initially I was a bit skeptical, or I would say apprehensive about shooting here in a new city”,Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT, and upcoming twists of the show!
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
The actors of Star Bharat share their wishes for their mother while addressing fans about the importance of Mother's Day in their life
MUMBAI :The relationship between mother and child is the most precious in the world. At every age we need mother's love...
Pandya Store: Instigate! Shweta sure to make Prerna leave for Canada
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Monika Singh on Mother’s Day: I want all the happiness of the world for my mom… fulfil her wish of going to religious places that she wants to visit
MUMBAI :We are nothing without our mothers. Our world revolves around her. No one loves and cares for us like she does...
Ayushi Khurana pens down a beautiful letter for her mother to wish her on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’
MUMBAI :Ayushi Khurana recently rose to fame with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’. Alongside Rajveer Bagga, played by...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Surprise! Abhimanyu will be shocked to see Abhinav in the driver’s seat
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
A.R. RahmanBadshah
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema wants to collaborate with A.R. Rahman, Badshah
Latest Video
Related Stories
shares old video of unimpressed
A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'
India can become
'Adipurush' dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir on how India can become 'Vishwaguru'
Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma to those panning 'The Kerala Story': 'Google ISIS and Brides'
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi on what he did to understand Vajpayee's dialect, vision for India
Somy Ali recollects filmy days!
Somy Ali recollects filmy days!