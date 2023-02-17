Aditya Chopra opens up on why brother Uday couldn't become a star

MUMBAI :Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is known to be a very private person and seldom comes out in the media, has shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star.He said that privilege can only open first doors for actors in the film industry. After that, the audience decides whom they want to watch, admire and appreciate.In the recently released Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics', the YRF honcho, said: "One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family."He further mentioned: "My brother is an actor, and he's not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He's the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF who has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star."In conclusion, he said that only the audience has the power in showbiz to make someone a star."Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide 'I like this person, I want to see this person'. No one else."'The Romantics' is streaming on Netflix.SOUCE -IANS
Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is known to be a very private person and seldom comes out in the media, has shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 15:34
movie_image:
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Top Stories
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for his work in 'Paatal Lok', 'Stree', 'Bhediya' and 'TVF Pitchers',...
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
MUMBAI :Well-known chef Manav Khanna challenged the cooking skills of the contestant Priyanka Kundu during the '...
MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Rawal, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released...
Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Anirban starts falling in love with Durga while the latter too begins to fall for him
MUMBAI : The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Comments
Add new comment