Aditya Roy Kapur talks about his ‘Sadak 2’ experience

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur’s latest release ‘Malang’ has opened to a good response from the audience.

The film features the actor in a muscular avatar, throwing kicks and punches. Soon Aditya will be seen essaying the lover boy in ‘Sadak 2’ wherein he has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

The actor has already shot for his part and recently opened up about the same in an interview with ETimes.

The actor said, 'Sadak 2 has been a special experience. Bhatt sahab is back in the director's chair after so many years directing his daughter for the first time. Both his daughters are there and Sanju is like a brother. So it's a very close knit circle that he has become a part of, but he think Bhatt sahab is the man ya and it's been, it's been the most beautiful experience.'

The film will also feature Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The duo featured in the 1991 romantic thriller ‘Sadak’.

