Aditya Seal on Indoo Ki Jawani: There wasn't a single fight on the set!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 09:45 PM

MUMBAI: After the success of Student of the Year 2, things are looking bright for Aditya Seal! Along with the success of his web series, Fittrat, the actor has two big projects: Bosco Martis' directorial debut and Abir Sengupta's directorial, Indoo Ki Jawani, which also stars Kiara Advani. Aditya will be seen as Deepak Sharma.
In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Aditya mentioned how it was like to work with Kiara for the first time by saying, 'It's fantastic. We got along very, very well! It was easy, I can't even explain it to you... I don't know if I worked with 'Kiara Advani' because it felt like I was meeting my friend every day and it was so easy with her.'

The hunk also went on to explain how the film set was a close-knit family. 'The set was so good! We had a small crew because the film is small with not many characters. It went smoothly and there wasn't a single fight on the set ever! It never happens! There was not a single fight. I was like, "masala kahaan se milega, I need some gossip," he quipped.

On the other hand, while talking about Bosco's debut directorial, the actor revealed that the shoot was supposed to begin in March but because of the lockdown, it's been stalled. Speaking about what got him hooked to the dance project, he confessed, 'The fact that it was a dance film, I felt that I should venture into that genre. It's not just a dance film though. It's a beautiful amalgamation of dance, horror and comedy. The horror is not going to be spooky, it's more a kiddie horror because we cater to that audience. It's a very emotional story. In the end, we are hoping the audience would be in tears. The choreography is brilliant. Bosco surprised me a lot. His system of working is very different. He has everything on paper like how the set is going to look, what it's going to be... he has it all sketched out.'

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

 

