Adivi Sesh opens up on how he broke the ice with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

The trailer release of 'Major' has finally given a sneak peak into the magnificent and heart-warming spectacle set to unfold on screens from June 3.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 10:15
movie_image: 
Adivi Sesh opens up on how he broke the ice with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

MUMBAI: The trailer release of 'Major' has finally given a sneak peak into the magnificent and heart-warming spectacle set to unfold on screens from June 3.

Adivi Sesh essays the role of the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, but the riveting performances of veteran actors Prakash Raj and Revathi as the braveheart's parents, K Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi, stand out. The trailer opens with gripping vignettes of the angst of the Major's parents, his father's words ringing in the ears of the audience.

The inputs of the martyred Major's parents and their insights on their only child's persona significantly helped the makers in crafting the movie, but getting to them was not easy.

Speaking on the occasion of the trailer launch, lead actor Sesh acknowledged Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents' contribution to the making of the movie. "Our motivation is Major Sandeep. The movie's first audiences are his parents. They don't have another son, they don't have another daughter. Their main hope is to keep Major Sandeep's memories alive forever. They wanted to keep his memory alive," he recalled emotionally.

While Sesh recalled that he had around seven meetings with Major Sandeep's parents, initially they stonewalled all his attempts at reaching out to them.

"The first time we called uncle, he hung up on us. The second time we called, he hung up on us. Then we had a friend of ours, a girl, call up. So it started with us hoping that they would not hang up the phone on us."

Soon, there was a thaw and the aged couple opened up about their apprehensions, Sesh recalls. "Then we went to meet them the first time. We started talking to them. We just had to give them the assurance that we are genuine. They told us how a British television crew came and spent two days in their house, researching Sandeep's life, and talking to them about their feelings. And then it was all packaged into a 30-second capsule. So we had to convince them that we are genuine."

And finally, Sesh's resemblance to the Major also played a part in getting the family's support.

"And it really helped that my face looks like Major Sandeep's face. So as we were leaving after our third meeting, aunty said, Mera beta lag raha hai. So that's how, at least from aunty's side, we had the green signal."

On screen, too, actors Prakash Rai and Revathi have come out with powerful performances, as Major Sandeep's parents. Speaking about them, director Sashi Kiran Tikka said, "When I met Major Sandeep's parents, I got the same feeling when I saw Prakash Raj sir and Revathi madam on the monitor. I had tears in my eyes when watching them enact the same feelings. I think that's what is energy transformation. What they transformed into me, I transformed to the actors and they will transform the same energy to the audience."

'Major', based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, hero of the Mumbai terror attacks, is all set for theatrical release on June 3.

The bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

SOURCE: IANS

Adivi Sesh Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Prakash Raj Revathi Sashi Kiran Tikka Mahesh Babu' Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar Anish Kuruvilla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat',...
'Panchayat' director Deepak Mishra was a bundle of nerves before show's debut
MUMBAI: Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of the comedy drama 'Panchayat', said that he was a bundle of nerves during...
Swaran Ghar: Realization! Nakul realizes that Swaran and Kanwal were right, Mickey takes her home
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Sucheta Khanna: Every role is a challenge
MUMBAI: Sucheta Khanna has portrayed a pool of emotions on-screen through her character Indrani Sharma in Rajan Shahi's...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Natasha comes to the court to save Prithvi and Karan, Preeta ignored by Karan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Also...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Latest Video