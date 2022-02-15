Adorable! Anupam Kher's mom dances to Pushpa song Srivalli

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher shared a video of his 83-year-old mother grooving to the Pushpa song, Srivalli. The actor frequently shares videos and anecdotes about his mom, whom he fondly calls Dulari.

Dulari could be seen wearing a yellow, printed salwar-suit in the video while she tried the hook step of the song as the Hindi version of the track played on. Anupam posted the video and wrote, "This is EPIC! Thank you @vrindakher for shooting this video of Mom!#DulariRocks #Pushpa." Vrinda is the daughter of Anupam's brother Raju Khe.

Have a look.

Vrinda also commented on the post: "Hahahaha. This was the cutest. I was doing this step with pap at home and she saw I was teaching him and she also started doing this. Had to shoot it.."

Fans loved the post as one of them wrote, “I always say #dularidadirocks Woah Dadi (grandmom). Absolutely adorable and cute. Sending lots of love and happiness from Gujarat.”

Anupam Kher will next be seen in The Kashmir Files that is set for a theatrical release on March 11.

Credits: Hindustan Times