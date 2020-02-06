Adorable! Shraddha Kapoor loves surprising on set and THIS is what she recently did. Find out!

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most humble actresses on the block, the actress always looks out for her team and crew when she is working and this time was no exception.

While shooting for a commercial, the actress surprised her team and crew members with loads of cupcakes for everyone. This isn't the first time the actress has done something like this. Recently, on her last day of shooting for Baaghi 3, the actress brought cakes for the whole team to celebrate the wrap up of the shoot.

Shraddha is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and easily slips in and out of different characters that she works on.

The actress had a successful 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with a bang with Street Dancer 3D.

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will release on 6th of march 2020