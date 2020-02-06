News

Adorable! Shraddha Kapoor loves surprising on set and THIS is what she recently did. Find out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most humble actresses on the block, the actress always looks out for her team and crew when she is working and this time was no exception.

While shooting for a commercial, the actress surprised her team and crew members with loads of cupcakes for everyone. This isn't the first time the actress has done something like this. Recently, on her last day of shooting for Baaghi 3, the actress brought cakes for the whole team to celebrate the wrap up of the shoot.

Shraddha is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood and easily slips in and out of different characters that she works on.

The actress had a successful 2019 with Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with a bang with Street Dancer 3D.

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will release on 6th of march 2020

Tags > Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3D, Saaho, Chhichhore, Ahmed Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan on the sets of The...

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here