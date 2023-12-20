Adorable! Taimur Ali Khan's 7th Birthday Celebration: Aunt Karisma Kapoor Shares Adorable Moments

MUMBAI : The charming star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, celebrated his seventh birthday, and the festivities were captured in adorable glimpses shared by his aunt, Karisma Kapoor. Currently on holiday abroad with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur's birthday bash revealed his love for football, evident in the theme of the celebration and his stylish attire.

Taimur Ali Khan, known for stealing hearts with his cuteness and playful interactions with the paparazzi, marked his seventh birthday with a football-themed celebration. Aunt Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses of the birthday bash, showcasing Taimur's fondness for football, particularly FC Barcelona.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Aww! Soha Ali Khan drops an adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and ‘Tim Tim’

In the pictures, Taimur is seen sporting studs, emphasizing his love for the sport. The theme of the birthday cake centred around the football club FC Barcelona, reflecting the young star's passion for the game.

Notably, Taimur's attire included Inter Miami's shorts, indicating his admiration for football legend Messi, associated with Inter Miami. The birthday celebration was a delightful affair, capturing the joy and enthusiasm of the adorable star kid's special day.

As Taimur continues to be a favourite among fans and the paparazzi, his seventh birthday celebration adds another charming chapter to the legacy of Bollywood's blue-blooded star kids.

Also Read: Take a look at star kids' lavish birthday celebrations

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

