After Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and other stars eyeing on working with South filmmakers?

MUMBAI :Currently, there are many Bollywood superstars who have been going through a low phase in their careers. While some stars had back to back flops, some didn’t have a release because of the pandemic and postponement of their films.

2022 was not a great year for Bollywood as many biggies didn’t do well at the box office. Meanwhile, Hindi dubbed versions of a few South films have done very well this year. And if some reports are to be believed, clearly Bollywood stars are eyeing to work with filmmakers from down South.

Shah Rukh Khan – Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan has already started shooting for his film with Atlee who is one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. Jawan will mark Atlee’s Bollywood debut, and everyone is expecting a perfect masala entertainer from him.

Ranveer Singh – Shankar

Ranveer Singh had back to back three flops post the pandemic. He will now be teaming up with Shankar for a pan-India film. The actor was going to team up with the South filmmaker for Anniyan remake but reportedly that has been shelved, and now, the actor-director has teamed up for pan-India film which will be an adaptation of novel, Velpari.

Salman Khan – Atlee / Puri Jagannadh / Lokesh Kanagaraj

Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 lined up, and while he has announced that Ne Entry 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will happen, there’s no update on them. Meanwhile, there have been reports of Salman collaborating with South filmmakers like Atlee, Puri Jagannadh, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. But, there’s no official announcement about.

Aamir Khan – Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 did exceptionally well at the box office this year, and the fim’s Hindi version broke records at the box office. Now, reportedly, Neel has offered Aamir Khan a role in NTR 31. Well, there’s no official confirmation about it.

