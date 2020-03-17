News

After the success of ‘Kaamyaab’, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment brings another real-life story under their banner

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Mar 2020 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: After the massive success of Kaamyaab, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to bring another real-life story which will be based on the Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse of 2018. If the news doing the rounds is to be believes then, the film is expected to go on the floors in July.

As a producer, Shah Rukh Khan is bringing stories to the fore which may not be too high on scale and production but very much deserve to be told, taken places. While the mystery around the next Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues, the actor has finalised his next film as a producer which will be inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse case of 2018. The film will be directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed a show on Subhas Chandra Bose and the 2017 film, Maroon- both, critically acclaimed.

The Muzaffarpur case came to light when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a social audit of shelters across Bihar. Their report, which highlighted sexual abuse of girls at a Muzaffarpur short-stay home run by the NGO ‘Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti’, prompted an FIR, registered on May 31, 2018. The girls were rescued and shifted to Madhubani, Patna and Mokama- which forms the crux of the storyline.

The director Pulkit, who has also written the script, started working on the story soon after he read about the case. To bring the story alive, he has done extensive research for the film, which will have a journalist as the protagonist. The talks for the finalisation of the cast is already underway.

Tags Kaamyaab Shah Rukh Khan Red Chillies Entertainment Subhas Chandra Bose Muzaffarpur Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Mar 2020 06:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting late for her exam
On Location: Vidya | OMG! Vidya to end up getting... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here