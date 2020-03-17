After the success of ‘Kaamyaab’, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment brings another real-life story under their banner

MUMBAI: After the massive success of Kaamyaab, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to bring another real-life story which will be based on the Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse of 2018. If the news doing the rounds is to be believes then, the film is expected to go on the floors in July.

As a producer, Shah Rukh Khan is bringing stories to the fore which may not be too high on scale and production but very much deserve to be told, taken places. While the mystery around the next Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues, the actor has finalised his next film as a producer which will be inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse case of 2018. The film will be directed by Pulkit, who has previously helmed a show on Subhas Chandra Bose and the 2017 film, Maroon- both, critically acclaimed.

The Muzaffarpur case came to light when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted a social audit of shelters across Bihar. Their report, which highlighted sexual abuse of girls at a Muzaffarpur short-stay home run by the NGO ‘Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti’, prompted an FIR, registered on May 31, 2018. The girls were rescued and shifted to Madhubani, Patna and Mokama- which forms the crux of the storyline.

The director Pulkit, who has also written the script, started working on the story soon after he read about the case. To bring the story alive, he has done extensive research for the film, which will have a journalist as the protagonist. The talks for the finalisation of the cast is already underway.