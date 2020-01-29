News

After winning hearts, KL Rahul ‘sweetly escapes’; check photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Cricketer KL Rahul, who had a very successful tournament against Australia playing a pivotal character with the bat as well as behind the stumps as the wicket keeper, certainly knows how to treat his army of fans and followers. 

The popular cricketer, who was also seen in filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan, is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures that are a visual delight. 

The handsome lad has yet again shared a delightful picture from his New Zealand diaries on his Instagram handle. 

KL Rahul, who has been winning the hearts of cricket lovers with his performance on the cricket field, captioned his post as, “Sweet Escape..” We absolutely loved his dreamy picture and ‘sweet’ caption. Take a look below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Tags > Cricketer KL Rahul, Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs grace special screening of ZEE5's ‘...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Dharmendra, Salman and Shah Rukh launched Mumbai...

Dharmendra, Salman and Shah Rukh launched Mumbai Police Calendar
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days