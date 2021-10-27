AGREE OR NOT? Taimur Ali Khan’s comparison with another kid lookalike leaves netizens divided

MUMBAI: If you are a famous celebrity in this day and age of social media, it’s imminent that sooner or later, there will be one or maybe more doppelgangers of you that will emerge out on the internet. Even if you or the other person involved don’t want it, the internet fraternity will somehow bring that into your notice. So, its difficult to get saved from that comparison.

Recently, a look alike of Kiara Advani became viral on social media after the release of Shershaah as she recreated Kiara’s look from the film. Now the latest addition to the celebrity list who might have found their look alike is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

Also read: Scoop! Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls her complications during Taimur's delivery; READ

Taimur has been a favourite of the paparazzi ever since he made his first public appearance with his actor parents. Since then, the four-year-old has been papped at a lot of his public outings even at this young age, and now even he seems to enjoy that attention. Often times he is seen waving to the cameras.

Recently, celebrity pap Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of Taimur with another cute baby, comparing the similarities between the two. However, that comparison left the netizens divided.

While there was a section of the audience who was happy to get double the dose of cuteness on their social media timeline, there was another section who objected to the social media subjecting to small kids to such comparisons.

Also read: Sad! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her feelings on Taimur and Jehangir getting trolled for their names; READ

Stay tuned for more updates at Tellychakkar.com