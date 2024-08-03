Ahead of Women's Day, Arushi Nishank gives us a glimpse of 'Tarini', a unique and inspiring story of six heroic women naval officers

MUMBAI: Arushi Nishank's talent and potential as an artiste is known to one and all. The gorgeous and talented diva has earlier created an impact in the past with her work in music videos like 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' opposite Himansh Kohli & 'Teri Galiyon Se' opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary. Her social media game is super strong and we truly love every bit of the sneak-peek that we get to see from her end. Right now, the actress is set to impress big time with her upcoming movie 'Tarini'' & we are super excited. What's important and relevant is the story of 'Tarini' deserves a special mention on the occasion of Women's Day since the movie itself celebrates the heroics of 6 brave naval officers who had performed a historic circumnavigation in the year 2015. When we asked Arushi more about the film, she shared it with us and we quote,

"Well, our movie Tarini is about a historic event that took place in 2015 where 6 women naval officers in a very small 'Make In India' boat went for circumnavigation. What's amazing is that they managed to finish this in almost 9 months and that makes the narrative full of adventure, emotion and humour. This was also the very first time ever in India where women naval officers were allowed to sail alone and that makes it all the way more memorable. Personally, I have been developing this story for many years and I have also taken exclusive permission from the honourable Ministry Of Defense to make this film. So yes, a lot of hard work and efforts have gone into it and I feel such a beautiful story of six brave women must be highlighted all the way more on the occasion of Women's Day so that more and more women feel that they are unstoppable and can achieve anything that they want if they decide to. More details about the film shall be revealed soon. Stay tuned and continue to support with love. Every bit of it means a lot."

Well, kudos to Arushi Nishank for attempting the unthinkable and doing something 'out of the box' of this type to highlight such a beautiful story. Here's wishing her all the best for 'Tarini' and all the other future projects that she will be a part of. Stay tuned for more updates.