Ahead of Women's Day, Arushi Nishank gives us a glimpse of 'Tarini', a unique and inspiring story of six heroic women naval officers

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 21:03
movie_image: 
Arushi

MUMBAI: Arushi Nishank's talent and potential as an artiste is known to one and all. The gorgeous and talented diva has earlier created an impact in the past with her work in music videos like 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' opposite Himansh Kohli & 'Teri Galiyon Se' opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary. Her social media game is super strong and we truly love every bit of the sneak-peek that we get to see from her end. Right now, the actress is set to impress big time with her upcoming movie 'Tarini'' & we are super excited. What's important and relevant is the story of 'Tarini' deserves a special mention on the occasion of Women's Day since the movie itself celebrates the heroics of 6 brave naval officers who had performed a historic circumnavigation in the year 2015. When we asked Arushi more about the film, she shared it with us and we quote,

"Well, our movie Tarini is about a historic event that took place in 2015 where 6 women naval officers in a very small 'Make In India' boat went for circumnavigation. What's amazing is that they managed to finish this in almost 9 months and that makes the narrative full of adventure, emotion and humour. This was also the very first time ever in India where women naval officers were allowed to sail alone and that makes it all the way more memorable. Personally, I have been developing this story for many years and I have also taken exclusive permission from the honourable Ministry Of Defense to make this film. So yes, a lot of hard work and efforts have gone into it and I feel such a beautiful story of six brave women must be highlighted all the way more on the occasion of Women's Day so that more and more women feel that they are unstoppable and can achieve anything that they want if they decide to. More details about the film shall be revealed soon. Stay tuned and continue to support with love. Every bit of it means a lot."

Well, kudos to Arushi Nishank for attempting the unthinkable and doing something 'out of the box' of this type to highlight such a beautiful story. Here's wishing her all the best for 'Tarini' and all the other future projects that she will be a part of. Stay tuned for more updates.

Arushi Nishank Tarini Wafa Na Raas Aayee Himansh Kohli Teri Galiyon Se Gurmeet Chaudhary TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 21:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
RamCharan cooks delicious specials for his mom Surekha garu on Shivratri & Women's Day
MUMBAI: As the world commemorates International Women's Day and Hindus observe Maha Shivratri with profound devotion on...
Trending News Today: From Prabhas first look in Kalki 2898 AD to Ramayana updates-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Ahead of Women's Day, Arushi Nishank gives us a glimpse of 'Tarini', a unique and inspiring story of six heroic women naval officers
MUMBAI: Arushi Nishank's talent and potential as an artiste is known to one and all. The gorgeous and talented diva has...
Payal Ghosh reacts to Zeenat Aman's statement involving her biopic, the actress talks about her love and respect for the 'living legend's
MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh is someone who truly puts in her blood, sweat and efforts quite rigorously into anything that she...
Maharani 3: From Huma Qureshi’s revenge to Dulari Yadav’s death - 5 reasons why season 3 is a must watch
MUMBAI: Maharani season 1 released in the year 2021 and since then, Huma Qureshi’s fan base has only expanded due to...
Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera first look out
MUMBAI: In the race of new movie announcements we have seen some good movies being announced, especially if we talk...
Recent Stories
RamCharan
RamCharan cooks delicious specials for his mom Surekha garu on Shivratri & Women's Day
Latest Videos
Related Stories
RamCharan
RamCharan cooks delicious specials for his mom Surekha garu on Shivratri & Women's Day
Prabhas
Trending News Today: From Prabhas first look in Kalki 2898 AD to Ramayana updates-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Payal
Payal Ghosh reacts to Zeenat Aman's statement involving her biopic, the actress talks about her love and respect for the 'living legend's
Dhanush
Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera first look out
Guneet Monga
Women's Day: From Guneet Monga to Prerna Arora, 5 female producers who are changing the face of the film industry
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan Voice of this Generation: The only actress from her generation to portray an unsung hero!