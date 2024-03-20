Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal

MUMBAI: The comedy entertainer Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, is gearing up for release in the cinemas in two days, on March 22nd, 2024. After the overwhelming reception to the trailer, the audiences's curiosity for the film, which is helmed by Kunal Kemmu and features the gifted ensemble of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi,Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi has been aroused to the sky heights level.

Continuing the grand promotions of the film and causing uproar and excitement everywhere, the director Kunal Kemmu along with Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu Sharma,Pratik Gandhi and Nora Fatehi visited Ahmedabad city to promote the highly anticipated film. The team organized a special screening for the audiences in the city and the madness got multiplied when they enjoyed the very famous Gujarati Thali after the completion of the screening.

The entire team received cheering and love from the audiences and the Madgaon Express fever was seen at its peak during the Ahmedabad visit.

The film is two days away from its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024. The audiences are now waiting to watch the madness and the entertainment on the big screens. Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.