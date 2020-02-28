From Aishwarya to Anushka: When women slapped men in films

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu's Thappad hit the screens today. It showcases the story of a normal couple Amu and her husband. The story revolves around them and how the woman stands against her husband after he slaps at a party. Director Anubhav Sinha has made Taapsee’s character Amrita his protagonist in this tale. The film seems to have earned a place for itself in the audience's heart and on social media.

There are times when even a woman slapped men in Bollywood movies. Be it in a fun way or by showing their anger, men have been equally been slapped by a woman in movies. Many-a-times, this thappad or slap has played an important part in a film.

Here are three Bollywood movies when women gave a thappad to the men.

1. When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slapped Salman Khan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sameer (Salman) and Nandini (Aishwarya) fall in love with each other but don't tell Nandini's parents about it and keep meeting up secretly. In a scene, when Sameer tries to hold Nandini and tells her about what he wanted to tell, Nandini gets irritated and accidentally slaps him. But this slap is not taken well by Sameer who gets angry and leaves from there.

When Parineeti Chopra slapped Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade

In the movie, Parvez (Arjun) gets married to Zoya Qureshi (Parineeti). Afterward, Parvez reveals that he tricked Zoya and the wedding ceremony was fake and they are not married. He perpetrated the sham wedding to get her to sleep with him, which would bring shame upon her family. This is when Zoya slaps Parvez who had actually fallen in love with him.

When Anushka Sharma slapped Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat

After their wedding event being successful, Shruti (Anushka) and Bittoo (Ranveer) celebrate the night and end up sleeping with each other. Later, Bittoo behaves weird but Shruti realizes that she has fallen in love with him. She tries to convince herself as for Bittoo it was only one night. Later they fight and that is when Shruti slaps Bittoo and tells him that grow up and stop believing that she would actually marry someone else just to take revenge on him because he wasn’t in love with her.

