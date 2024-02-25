Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Did You Know! She was the first choice for Padmaavat, not Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali originally wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the lead role in 'Padmaavat' but ended up casting Deepika Padukone due to casting issues.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: The collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been synonymous with box office success, with films like 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela-RamLeela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' becoming blockbusters. However, it might come as a surprise to many that Deepika was not the first choice for 'Padmaavat'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially offered the role to another top actress known for her stellar performances—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, due to casting issues, the filmmaker was unable to find a suitable actor to play the role of Khilji opposite her, leading to Deepika Padukone eventually being cast in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed this in an interview, stating, "He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time." Despite this, Aishwarya expressed her admiration for Bhansali's work and their desire to collaborate in the future.

Also Read: Wow! Padmaavat Celebrates 6 Years: Bhansali's Cinematic Triumph Reverberates

 

'Padmaavat', starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, went on to become a massive success, earning Rs 585 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Khilji was particularly praised by audiences and critics alike.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously worked together in blockbusters like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Guzaarish'. Although they have not collaborated since 'Guzaarish', fans of their work are hopeful for a reunion in the future.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on exciting projects like the web series 'Heeramandi' and the film 'Love and War', starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to star in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, as well as Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', where she will portray a cop.

Also Read: ​​​​​​​Wow! Padmaavat Celebrates 6 Years: Bhansali's Cinematic Triumph Reverberates

 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA 

    
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Deepika Padukone Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat Casting Khilji Bollywood blockbuster collaboration TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/25/2024 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
MUMBAI: Chiyaan Vikram, one of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, comes from a family with a rich legacy in the...
Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4
MUMBAI: Ever since Tiger Shroff entered the film industry, he has stuck to his guns, literally. From his debut in...
Aayush Sharma: Wow! The emotional and action packed Drama 'Ruslaan'
MUMBAI: Actor Aayush Sharma has unveiled a sneak peek of his upcoming movie, 'Ruslaan', describing it as an...
Ranveer Singh: Really! Candidly reveals dating three girls simultaneously
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, known for his charismatic personality and unabashed nature, recently made headlines with a...
Emraan Hashmi: Interesting! Talks about Rajeev Khandelwal's performance in 'Showtime'
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series 'Showtime', has shared...
Mithun Chakraborty: Humble! The coolie who called him 'hero'
MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor with a career spanning over 300 films in various languages, recently...
Recent Stories
Chiyaan
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Chiyaan
Chiyaan Vikram: Inspiring! Father's journey from struggling actor to inspiration
Tiger
Tiger Shroff talks about his lineup in movies, confirms starring in Baaghi 4
Aayush
Aayush Sharma: Wow! The emotional and action packed Drama 'Ruslaan'
Ranveer
Ranveer Singh: Really! Candidly reveals dating three girls simultaneously
Mithun
Mithun Chakraborty: Humble! The coolie who called him 'hero'
Rambha
Rambha: What! The actress who left stardom for family