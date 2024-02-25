Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Did You Know! She was the first choice for Padmaavat, not Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: The collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been synonymous with box office success, with films like 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela-RamLeela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' becoming blockbusters. However, it might come as a surprise to many that Deepika was not the first choice for 'Padmaavat'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially offered the role to another top actress known for her stellar performances—Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, due to casting issues, the filmmaker was unable to find a suitable actor to play the role of Khilji opposite her, leading to Deepika Padukone eventually being cast in the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed this in an interview, stating, "He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time." Despite this, Aishwarya expressed her admiration for Bhansali's work and their desire to collaborate in the future.

'Padmaavat', starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, went on to become a massive success, earning Rs 585 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Khilji was particularly praised by audiences and critics alike.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have previously worked together in blockbusters like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and 'Guzaarish'. Although they have not collaborated since 'Guzaarish', fans of their work are hopeful for a reunion in the future.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on exciting projects like the web series 'Heeramandi' and the film 'Love and War', starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to star in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, as well as Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', where she will portray a cop.

Credit: DNA



