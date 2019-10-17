News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on paparazzi culture: This is part of our industry

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has acted in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dhoom 2, and Guru, has shared her take on paparazzi culture. 

Well, it is a known fact that the paparazzi culture has become an integral part of Bollywood. Photographers are always on their toes, capturing every move and keep fans informed about their favourite stars' whereabouts. The pap culture hasn't spared the star kids either. It is no secret that Taimur Ali Khan is the paparazzi's favourite muse. Apart from him, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya are under the radar. While it is a treat for fans of these star kids, the stars feel the paparazzi craze is affecting their children. 

Previously, Kareena and Gauri have commented about the culture influencing Taimur and AbRam. Now, Aishwarya has shared her thoughts on the same. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya said that the paparazzi culture is a given. No matter the amount of discussion, Aishwarya, who will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, reminds everyone that the culture is not going away. "This is the way of our chosen life. This is part of our industry," she said. 

past seven days