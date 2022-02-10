Aishwarya Rai thanks her 'guru' Mani Ratnam for 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

Aishwarya Rai has said that she owes a debt of gratitude to the ace director Mani Ratnam and praised him for making an ambitious historical epic dram such as 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Aishwarya Rai thanks her 'guru' Mani Ratnam for 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai has said that she owes a debt of gratitude to the ace director Mani Ratnam and praised him for making an ambitious historical epic dram such as 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.

The actress, who has been previously cast by Mani Ratnam in 'Iruvar', 'Guru' and 'Raavan', was in the Capital with the multi-lingual film's leading stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha. She emphasised that "the entire cast is fortunate to be part of this film".

Aishwarya continued: "I have always been fortunate to be part of larger-than-life projects, but what makes this special is that it is Mani sir's film. This movie is a labour of love and the guru is Mani Sir. It is such an enticing, intriguing and exciting film. How fortunate we are that we are a part of this magnum opus."

She added: "Magic happens when we are in it together. What a great team. From the cast to the camera persons, to everyone else -- all have contributed to the making of this film. Thank you so much, Mani sir for making me a part of this film."

Aishwarya also spoke about how pan-India films are taking cinema in different languages to larger sections of the population.

"I feel it is a great time as cinema is accessible through different platforms and people are embracing it with open arms in all parts of the country," she said.

In the movie, Aishwarya plays the queen Nandini of Pazhuvoor. The film's promotions sum up the thought behind the character with the words: "Vengeance has a beautiful face."

'Ponniyin Selvan: I' is a period drama based on popular Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

SOURCE IANS 

Aishwarya Rai Mani Ratnam 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' queen Nandini of Pazhuvoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 07:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
12-hour shifts leave TV soap actors with no personal life: Pratiksha Rai
MUMBAI : After playing important characters in 'Udann' and 'Pavitra Bhagya', Pratiksha Rai is now seen as the...
Abhishek Banerjee on 'Nazarandaaz' and 'Rana Naidu': It's such an exciting time
MUMBAI :It is an exciting time for actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has a flood of back-to-back releases such as 'Bhediya...
Pavail Gulati shares his experience working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actor Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh...
Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans
MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling,...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai: Curious! Indu and Ritesh put their points forward, Decision pending
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'