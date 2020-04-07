News

Aishwarya Rai's 23-year-old dance clip from unreleased film goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Apr 2020 03:29 PM

MUMBAI: A video featuring on-set shots of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her early Bollywood days, from a film that was never completed, has been doing the rounds of social media all of Tuesday.

Aishwarya had started worked on the film titled Radheshyam Sitaram about 23 years ago, and it co-starred Suniel Shetty. However, the film never released.

In the video, Aishwarya wears an ethnic purple lehanga with a matching embellished choli, and is decked up with heavy jewellery and make-up.

In the video, she can be seen filming a nineties-style dance dancing and smiling while shooting.

If only for the sake of its collectors' value, the video has been wowing fans.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Lovely. Always adored her."

Another one wrote: "Can't take my eyes off her."

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film "Fanney Khan", co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Radheshyam Sitaram Suniel Shetty Fanney Khan Anil Kapoor Rajkummar Rao Mani Ratnam

