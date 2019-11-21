Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra to star in Indra Kumar's next

MUMBAI: Siddarth Malhotra is in a happy space, as Marjaavaan has turned out to be a success at the box office in its first week itself. Siddharth's next is with Indra Kumar. As per sources, it has been confirmed that Siddharth has been locked for the project. It's a social comedy that leaves you with an important message about life. Sid will start shooting for the film sometime next year.

But the movie also needs another co-star as it’s the adaptation of a Danish film. The makers have decided to rope in superstar Ajay Devgn for the second lead role.

As per sources the director of the movie Indra Kumar discussed the project with Ajay, and he is quite keen on doing the movie. The superstar's team is currently locking his dates for the film. This will be the first time Siddharth and Ajay will be sharing screen space, but both the roles perfectly suit them.