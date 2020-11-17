Ajay Devgan's daughter UNBELIEVABLE transformation will surprise you to the core; PICS INSIDE

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most-loved couples, Ajay Devgan and Kajol are known to keep their personal lives private. The two are proud parents to their young kids, a son named Yug and daughter Nysa, who needs no introduction. Nysa, who is a star in her own right, often breaks social media with her oh-so-stunning pictures and videos. While the star kid's official Instagram handle is private, thanks to her hundreds of fan accounts, we get to see her photos and video on a regular basis.

All grown up now, the star kid's noteworthy transformation will leave you stunned. As much as Nysa is loved online, recently, the 17-year-old star kid's Diwali photos went viral online. Nysa, however, missed being around her entire family here in Mumbai for the festival of lights. Nysa marked the occasion with her mother and friends in Singapore where she is currently pursuing her studies.

Clad in a serene white lehenga, the star kid looked too pretty for words. In the viral photo, she was seen posing to perfection. She let her tresses open and rounded off her ethnic look with simple hoops and mehendi adorned hands. Looking back at her before photos, we have to say Nysa has undergone a dramatic transformation, both her appearance and style-wise.

From a nerdy kid to a diva in the making, the 17-year-old stunner might be too young to be in limelight but she sure looks camera ready! Along with her million-dollar smile, what fans love the most about her is her sartorial ethnic picks. The diva has a thing for traditional wear such as lehengas and is often seen rocking one during ethnic dos. It won't be wrong to say that she is a replica of her mother.

Nysa often catches the paps' attention every time she is in India. From her outings with friends to stepping out with her actress-mom, Nysa often gets clicked by the paparazzi during her public appearances.

More recently, a video of Nysa dancing with her friends also went viral on social media. In the said clip, she along with two of her female friends was seen grooving to a rendition of the song Stand By Me

Well, is Nysa Devgan the next big star kid on the block?

