Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer to release on THIS day

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019. The movie stars Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. In the movie, Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of Subedar Tanaji Malusare, Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Rathod, and Kajol in the role of Lakshmi Bai. As per sources, the movie’s trailer will release on 22nd November.

The trailer will be attached with John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti. Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the November 22nd, 2019, but then got pushed to January 10th, 2020. The movie is highly dependent on VFX, and that’s taking a lot of time to be completed. This will be the second movie that Ajay and Saif will be working together in after their stint in Kachche Dhaage, which released way back in the year 1999 . It will be quite interesting to see them work together and share screen space after so long.