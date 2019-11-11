Ajay Devgn gears up for his 100th film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’; Shah Rukh Khan writes a sweet message for him

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is known for films like Phool Aur Kaante, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Khakee, and Singham to name a few. He will be next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is a much-awaited film. This will be Ajay’s 100th film.



While wishes have been pouring in from all sides, it was his friend Shah Rukh Khan’s sweetest message for the actor that deserves special mention. Sharing the brand new poster of Ajay’s upcoming period film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shah Rukh congratulated the actor on completing 100 films in Bollywood.



Shah Rukh took to his social media handle and wrote, ‘Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji.’



Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to release on 10 January 2020.