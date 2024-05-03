From Ajay Devgn to Hrithik Roshan: 12 celebs who tweaked their name for good luck

MUMBAI: We all have different beliefs and we all have different ways to experiment with things in order to earn success. When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, it seems that following the way of numerology has become a way for celebrities to experiment with their name for good luck and success.

There are a lot of celebrities in the Hindi movie industry who made changes in their name for the purpose of good luck or success. Recently, Radhikka Madan added an extra ‘K’ in her name and the reason is good luck.

We are here with the list of such actors and it’ll surely be interesting to know which celebs have done this. Take a look at the list of celebrities below:

Hrithik Roshan

After Hrithik Roshan’s birth, Raakesh Roshan, on a suggestion from an astrologer, found out that ‘H’ is the most auspicious letter and therefore, it’s now Hrithik Roshan. And we all know how successful he is today and has become a favourite actor for a huge audience.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who will soon be seen in Shaitaan and then again in Maidaan and Singham Again. Surely the actor has become very successful and has also delivered some mind-blowing performances over the years. Ajay Devgn’s real name is Vishal Devgan but uses the name Ajay. Later he also changed the spelling of his surname by removing an ‘A’ from it.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is ready with his upcoming projects, Masti 4, Housefull 5 and Raja Shivaji. The actor has already given us some amazing performances and apart from his acting he is also known for having a successful married life. In 2006, due to numerological reasons, the actor added an extra ‘I’ in his first name and the rest is history.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has made his mark with his performances over the years and has now become a judge in a dance reality show Dance Deewane on Colors TV. It is said that for numerological reasons, he changed the spelling of his name by adding an extra ‘E’ to it.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has left a mark with his character of Laxman in the Golmaal franchise. The actor will be seen once again in the movie ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. In 2001, before making his debut, Tusshar Kapoor made a change in his name by adding an extra ‘S’ in it as he thought that it would help his name to stand out and sound unique.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayuhmann Khurrana is known to take up some really unique projects like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Article 15, Bala, Vicky Donor and many more. The actor was initially named Nishant when he was born but then it was changed to Ayushman. Later, he was advised to add an extra ‘N’ in his first name and extra ‘R’ in his surname. The actor has never stopped giving hits and impressing us with amazing characters.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is ready with some upcoming movies like Stree 2, Mr and Mrs mahi, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and some more. When talking about his name change, in 2014, the actor changed his surname to Rao from Yadav and then added an extra ‘M’ in his first name. He also revealed once that he can use either Rao or Yadav as both are his family names and that the extra ‘M’ in his first name is for his mother.

Ektaa R Kapoor

Ektaa R Kapoor has ruled the television world for a long time and then stepped into the world of movies and OTT where she catered some amazing content to the audience. When talking about name change, she recently chose to change her name to Ektaa R Kapoor, adding an extra ‘A’ and ‘R’ due to numerological reasons.

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani recently got married to Rakul Preet Singh and the fans got excited seeing them together. Jackky Bhagnani changed the spelling of his name by adding an extra ‘K’ in his name as his movies weren’t working so well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been giving some amazing performances over the time and she tweaked her name by an extra ‘R’ and ‘T’ to it as she believes in the power of the universe, energies and vibrations. She was once suggested to tweak her name and so she went forward with it.

Rani Mukerji

The actress has made a mark in the Hindi movie industry with a variety of roles and her movies. There was a time in her career when her movies were not working and so on suggestion, she then tweaked her name to Rani Mukerji. The actress was recently spotted in the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

Triptii Dimri

Initially spelled as Tripti, the actress then tweaked her first name by adding an extra ‘I’. While it was done for success, we can say it has worked as today she has gained more than ever in her career. She is also loved for his performance in ‘Animal’ and has some big upcoming projects lined up.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Born as Tamanna Bhatia, the actress then changed her name to ‘Tamannaah’. The actress made her Bollywood debut with ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ and was last seen in Lust Stories 2. The actor has also made her relationship official with Vijay Varma.

