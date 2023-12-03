Ajay Devgn: I enjoy the process of working

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bholaa', says he enjoys the process of work and cannot choose between acting or directing because it is all one.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 09:00
MUMBAI : Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bholaa', says he enjoys the process of work and cannot choose between acting or directing because it is all one.

Ajay during the trailer launch of the film, which is all set to hit the screens on March 30, was asked what he enjoys more - acting or directing.

"I enjoy the process of working. You cannot segregate between acting and direction because it is all one. You enjoy total filmmaking. You enjoy waking up in the morning and going to work and both are a part of it. It's a combination. You cannot enjoy one without the other," he said.

'Bholaa' is an action thriller which also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao.

It is reportedly a remake of Tamil film 'Kaithi', which released in 2019, featuring Karthi in the lead role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena in pivotal roles.


Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 09:00

Ajay Devgn: I enjoy the process of working

