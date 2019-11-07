Ajay Devgn to make a biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

MUMBAI: The flagbearer of the Horror genre in India, the Ramsay Brothers have a great story into becoming one of the most renowned names in the Indian Film Industry. To take their story to the masses, Ajay Devgn along with Priti Sinha have acquired the rights of the great journey of The Ramsay Brothers and would be producing the project together. Titled 'The Ramsay Biopic', it is written by Ritesh Shah.

Talking about the project Priti Sinha shares, "The late Shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honored and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India."

The Ramsay Brothers have given the Indian Film Industry epic films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli amongst others and have created renowned television show Zee Horror Show.