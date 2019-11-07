News

Ajay Devgn to make a biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 12:54 PM
MUMBAI: The flagbearer of the Horror genre in India, the Ramsay Brothers have a great story into becoming one of the most renowned names in the Indian Film Industry. To take their story to the masses, Ajay Devgn along with Priti Sinha have acquired the rights of the great journey of The Ramsay Brothers and would be producing the project together. Titled 'The Ramsay Biopic', it is written by Ritesh Shah.
 
Talking about the project Priti Sinha shares, "The late Shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights.  Ajay and I are honored and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India."
 
The Ramsay Brothers have given the Indian Film Industry epic films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli amongst others and have created renowned television show Zee Horror Show.
Tags > Ajay Devgn, The Ramsay Brothers, Priti Sinha, Shri Tulsi Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets
Shantanu and Nityaami reveal eachothers secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
06 Nov 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Fights on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor

poll

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?

Who is the ultimate bikini babe among Erica Fernandes and Pooja Gor?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?

Who plays Komolika better in Kasautii Zindaii Kii?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days