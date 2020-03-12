News

Ajay Devgn: Once a lion, always a lion

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Singham, Ajay Devgn is known for his intense acting and has won many hearts with his amazing performances in movies like Zameen, Gangajal, Drishyam, and Raid. The actor has also impressed us in comic roles in the Golmaal series, All the Best, and Sunday.

In recent years, we see the actor sharing a special bond with mass director Rohit Shetty, and he is present in most of his movies. One of their collaborations was Singham, which was a massive hit across the country, an anti-corruption movie. Singham means the lion, and Ajay roars like a lion in the movie.

Recently, the fans have shared the actor's childhood picture on social media, where he is holding a lion in his hand, along with a current picture.

No doubt the actor is known as the lion of the box office. His last movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior was a massive hit, and the actor was very well appreciated for his performance.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Maidaan and Bhuj – The Pride of India. He has also signed the official remake of South blockbuster Kaithi.

Tags Bollywood Singham Ajay Devgn Zameen Gangajal Drishyam Golmaal Rohit Shetty Tanhaji – the Unsung Warrior TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to poison Dev
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here