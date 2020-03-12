Ajay Devgn: Once a lion, always a lion

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Singham, Ajay Devgn is known for his intense acting and has won many hearts with his amazing performances in movies like Zameen, Gangajal, Drishyam, and Raid. The actor has also impressed us in comic roles in the Golmaal series, All the Best, and Sunday.

In recent years, we see the actor sharing a special bond with mass director Rohit Shetty, and he is present in most of his movies. One of their collaborations was Singham, which was a massive hit across the country, an anti-corruption movie. Singham means the lion, and Ajay roars like a lion in the movie.

Recently, the fans have shared the actor's childhood picture on social media, where he is holding a lion in his hand, along with a current picture.

No doubt the actor is known as the lion of the box office. His last movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior was a massive hit, and the actor was very well appreciated for his performance.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Maidaan and Bhuj – The Pride of India. He has also signed the official remake of South blockbuster Kaithi.