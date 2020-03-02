Ajay Devgn opens up on rumours of being miffed with Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: The highly awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is now out, and the film promises to be a thrilling ride, topped with a dash of humour. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The trailer launch was held in Mumbai and was attended by Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi himself along with the captain of the ship Rohit Shetty with leading lady Katrina Kaif, supported by Karan Johar and Farhad Samji.

While the crew opened up for the media interactions and some fun, one question for Ajay Devgn was on the rumours of his issues with Saif Ali Khan post Tanhaji.

To this question, Ajay in a taunting and funny tone said that he has had many issues with Saif and has hit him and broken his leg. He then laughed out loud at the humourous statement.

The actor added that nothing is wrong between him and Saif and that it’s just a rumour.

The trailer of Sooryavanshi begins with Ajay talking about the various terrorist attacks on Mumbai.

We are then introduced to the newest member of Shetty's cop universe, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and it is up to him to stop the biggest terror threat for Mumbai. 'Mumbai police passport pe religion dekh kar goli nahi chalati. Criminal record dekh kar thokti hai,' Akshay as Veer says valiantly.

Katrina plays the role of Sooryavanshi's wife, while Ajay (Bajirao Singham in Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba) have cameos in the film. Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

The four-minute-fifteen-second- long trailer has guns blazing, cars blowing up, amusing dialogues, and whatnot.

The highlight, however, is our three heroes from Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi engaging in hilarious banter right before they are about to go out and kill some bad guys.