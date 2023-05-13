Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan join forces for supernatural thriller film

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and '3 Idiots' star R. Madhavan will be sharing the screen in the upcoming supernatural thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, who directed the National Award winning film 'Queen'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 15:57
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and '3 Idiots' star R. Madhavan will be sharing the screen in the upcoming supernatural thriller film. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, who directed the National Award winning film 'Queen'.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors next month. It will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

For the film Ajay, who is also producing the film, has teamed up with 'Drishyam 2' producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is being produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

Ajay's last film 'Bholaa' grossed Rs 112 crore worldwide as per trade experts. Prior to that 'Drishyam 2' registered a monumental success collecting Rs 345 crore worldwide.
