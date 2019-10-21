News

Ajay Devgn’s first look from ‘Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior’ is unmissable

MUMBAI: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior is one of the much awaited films. The upcoming biographical period drama film stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Ajay, who plays the role of the warrior on screen named Tanaji Malusare, has unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The first look poster has Ajay in the warrior avatar with sword in his hands and rage in his eye. Few other soldiers can also be seen battling it out on the war field. Sharing the poster on his social media handle, he wrote, “MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.”

