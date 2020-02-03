Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan will now release a week after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

MUMBAI: An array of super-exciting films lined up for release in 2020 and frequent pushing of release dates is what has been going on, in the film front for some time.

Days after Aamir Khan posted a ‘thank you’ note for Akshay Kumar as he pushed the release of Bachchan Pandey for Laal Singh Chaddha, here comes another release date push.

Ajay Devgn has been sharing posters of his upcoming film Maidaan, which was earlier slated to release on November 27, 2020.

But the film gets a new release date (December 11, 2020), and will be up in the theatres just a week after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

The tweet on platform reads, '#AjayDevgn's #Maidaan gets a NEW release date: 11 Dec 2020... Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.'

It was only yesterday that the star cast of Brahmastra, comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, and the maker Ayan Mukerji shared the final release date of the film.

While Senior Bachchan took a dig at Ayan by tweeting, 'T 3429 BRAHMĀSTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now', Karan penned, 'It's final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra'. Alia wrote, 'Mark your calendars for #Brahmastra Releasing 04.12.2020.' Brahmastra was earlier slated to release in December 2019.

