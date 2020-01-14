Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made tax free in Uttar Pradesh

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji is on a roll, making a mark on the Indian BO. The film got some excellent reviews from the critics and amazing response from the audience and continuously going ahead to winning more hearts all over the world.

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has been granted exemption from tax by the government in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made on Twitter by the official handle of the government of UP which stated that the film which showcases the story of Tanhaji has been made tax free. Ajay was quick to appreciate the move and urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath to watch the film.

At the box office, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has been minting big. The period drama opened with a whopping Rs 14.50 crore and has raked in close to Rs 72-73 crore in four days at the box office. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is expected to enter the coveted 100 crore club by the end of this week.

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ at the box office. While ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has been raking in a lot of moolah, ‘Chhapaak’ has not witnessed massive growth and has earned a total collection of Rs 20 crores till date.