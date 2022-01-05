Ajay Devgn says there's something special about playing men in uniform

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to play a commercial pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna, in his upcoming directorial 'Runway 34', feels that there is something about characters who don a uniform and he feels a certain affinity towards them.
MUMBAI: April 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is set to play a commercial pilot, Captain Vikrant Khanna, in his upcoming directorial 'Runway 34', feels that there is something about characters who don a uniform and he feels a certain affinity towards them.

In the past, Ajay has sported uniforms in films like, 'Singham', 'Gangaajal' and 'LOC Kargil'. When asked if he ever feels the pressure while wearing any of these uniforms, he said in a statement, "I have always been drawn to men in uniform. Be it my cop avatar in 'Gangaajal' and the iconic 'Singham'; uniforms have a special significance."

However, he feels that this time around with 'Runway 34' things will be a little different as a pilot's uniform is more stylized and has an element of glamour associated with it, he added, "Of course, the pilot's uniform has more glamour associated with it. But believe me, along with the glamour comes a huge responsibility. A pilot is actually a demi-God for the passengers who repose blind faith in him/her while they fly. I was fully aware of what this uniform brings with it. Neither Rakul Preet Singh(my co-pilot) nor I took the uniform lightly."

Talking about the prep he did, he shared, "We trained for days before shooting to get into the character. We had a real pilot on set to coach us. We familiarised ourselves with the cockpit; learnt the use of the numerous buttons on the panel. It was a mini-coaching class and we did not take it lightly. We also got lessons from the ATC (air traffic control). 'Runway 34' is a film based on true incidents and we needed to keep the authenticity."

Inspired by true events, 'Runway 34' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film is set to arrive in theatres on April 29.

SOURCE: IANS

