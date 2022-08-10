Ajay Devgn shows viewers inside details into Bholaa’s action sequences

MUMBAI: Bholaa, the upcoming movie by Ajay Devgn, is getting a lot of hype right from when the poster was released. The excitement increased even more when the two teasers were released, and fans can’t stop appreciating the star’s look in it. Ajay Devgn, who is both directing and acting in the film, took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share what goes on behind the camera while they shoot the film.

In his video, he can be seen explaining a complicated action sequence by explaining it to his team first using toy vehicles and lorries. Then, he briefs the team about the camera work and then goes to actually perform it with a trident in his hand. The video closes with a version of the classic song 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai' from Guide. He captioned the video, “Glimpse of the action from #BholaaTeaser2,” and tagged the cast and crew of the film.

During the teaser release event, Tabu opened up about being directed by Ajay Devgn. Jokingly, she said that, “When he's directing, he is a different man altogether. He was not the Ajay Devgn that I've known for so many years.” She added that he does not smile, laugh, or talk to anyone while he is directing. She further said that, “Sometimes, he used to forget to tell his actors what they should be doing in a shot.”

She then tried to imitate how Ajay Devgn would give the team directions. She said, “Jump from the truck, then do this, then punch, and then fall, and that's all. Simple. These were his instructions for my action, and I'd tell him that I'm not Ajay Devgn, sir (chuckles).”

Bholaa is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role. The movie Bholaa also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amala Paul, who will make her Bollywood debut with this film.

