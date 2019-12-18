Ajay Devgn to Start Shooting for Raid 2 December end

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn 2018 movie Raid is getting a second part and the movie will go on floors by the end of December 2019, though an official announcement is still awaited.As per media reports the movie has been tentatively titled as Raid 2 and will star Ajay Devgn in the lead and Kumar Mangat Pathak will be producing part 2 as well. The script is said to follow a similar pattern like the first part and have a strictly curated and crisp script.The first part of the movie was inspired by a real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department under Indian Revenue Service office in the 1980s.Currently, Ajay is occupied with the post production activity of his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.