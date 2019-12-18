News

Ajay Devgn to Start Shooting for Raid 2 December end

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
18 Dec 2019 07:49 PM

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn 2018 movie Raid is getting a second part and the movie will go on floors by the end of December 2019, though an official announcement is still awaited.As per media reports the movie has been tentatively titled as Raid 2 and will star Ajay Devgn in the lead and Kumar Mangat Pathak will be producing part 2 as well. The script is said to follow a similar pattern like the first part and have a strictly curated and crisp script.The first part of the movie was inspired by a real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department under Indian Revenue Service office in the 1980s.Currently, Ajay is occupied with the post production activity of his upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020. 

Tags > Ajay Devgn, Raid 2, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Tanhaji, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
18 Dec 2019 09:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta proves to be a ‘Mastermind’ once again in BB13 | Vishal- Madhurima no longer in the race
Vikas Gupta proves to be a ‘Mastermind’ once... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Dec 2019 09:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan, Siddharth, Vikas, and others to lock Shifali in the washroom
Arhaan, Siddharth, Vikas, and others to lock... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi

past seven days