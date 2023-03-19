Akashdeep Sabir is all set to play an antagonist in 'Fateh'

After working in 'Main Monica', 'The Night Manager', 'Shehzada', and 'Selfiee', actor Akashdeep Sabir has now been roped in to play a negative role in Sonu Sood's upcoming film 'Fateh'.
Akashdeep Sabir

MUMBAI : After working in 'Main Monica', 'The Night Manager', 'Shehzada', and 'Selfiee', actor Akashdeep Sabir has now been roped in to play a negative role in Sonu Sood's upcoming film 'Fateh'.

Speaking about joining the cast of 'Fateh', he said: "I am delighted to join team 'Fateh' and to work alongside my dear friend Sonu Sood. It's a negative role and I'm looking forward to doing an evil job to the best of my abilities. This will be a change after a few roles where I had to play a humorous character. Looking forward to this one in particular."

He added: "My second innings as an actor has been very good and I'm getting diverse roles and some very big co-actors and directors to work along with, something I really missed in my first innings. I hope the viewers too like what I'm doing. I have received a lot of praise for 'Selfie' and 'Night Manager', and will continue to push the envelope in every outing," said the producer-director turned actor.

On the work front, Akashdeep has also wrapped up his work for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt which is directed by Karah Johar. He is also part of 'Indian Police Force', a Rohit Shetty-directed web show, and Abbas Mustan's '3 Monkeys'.

