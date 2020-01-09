Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani begin shooting for Laxmmi Bomb in Dubai

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shared the screen in the recently released film Good Newwz. The duo will soon be soon sharing the screen space for the second time in the upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. The duo has been shooting for the film and stills from the sets have gone viral on the internet and the audience are waiting for the movie to release.

The duo is currently in Dubai shooting for a special dance number titled ‘Burj Khalifa’ choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. They will sport several looks and the song is shot across different locations like Burj Khalifa, Meydan Bridge, Jumeriah Beach, and Marina City. It is being shot on a huge scale with hundreds of background dancers.

The comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb, is a remake of a Tamil film and is helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Check out some of the pictures from the set below :